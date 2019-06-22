Gardai seek help to identify body found on beach

Gardai in county Clare are seeking assistance in identifying the body of a man which was discovered on Kilmacrehy Beach, Liscannor earlier this month.

The discovery of the man’s body was made on the morning of Friday, June 7.

Kilmacrehy beach is located between the Cliffs of Moher and Spanish Point.

“It is believed that the person entered the water in the previous 24 to 48 hours. The body is of a young male believed to be of Asian background,” said a garda spokesperson.

The man is described as being s 5'10'' , with short tight dark hair, clean shaven and of slim build.

According to gardai, he was found wearing a black puffa style jacket, black round neck t shirt with the word ‘Youthful’ printed in red across the front, black knee long Adidas acrylic shorts, black ‘Spyder’ long tracksuit pants and black ‘Nike’ runners with a white sole.

Investigations are ongoing at Ennistymon Garda station and gardaí are appealing to anyone with any information that could lead to identifying this person to contact Ennistymon garda station on 065 - 707 2180 or The Garda Confidential line.