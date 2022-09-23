Offaly group spreads the Tidy Towns message at Ploughing '22

Members of Tullamore Tidy Towns pictured at the Ploughing
Members of the Tullamore Tidy Towns Committee were invited to support the National Tidy Towns unit of the Department of Rural Community Development stand at the National Ploughing Championships in Ratheniska.
The group their tidy town experiences with visitors from around the country.
Our picture includes (l. to r.) John Carney, Head of the National Tidy Towns Unit of Dept. Rural Community Development, Loughnan Hooper, PRO Tullamore Tidy Towns and Bernadette Solon, Tidy Towns Judge, Roseanne Carroll, Mary Droogan, Ray Carroll, Tullamore Tidy Towns.
