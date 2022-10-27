APPEAL: Family of missing 29-year-old woman concerned for her welfare

The family of a 29-year-old woman missing for 9 days are concerned for her welfare.
According to Gardaí, Leanne Delaney - described as being approximately 5 foot 1 inches in height and of a medium build with black hair and blue eyes - has been missing from her home in Shannon, Co Clare since Tuesday October 18.
When last seen, Leanne was wearing a blue tracksuit with a sparkling diamond pattern on the sleeves and white runners.
Gardaí are asking anyone with information on Leanne's whereabouts to contact Shannon Garda Station on 061 365 900, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.
