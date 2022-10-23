Body of a woman in her 30s found in Co Donegal

A Garda investigation is under way following the discovery of the body of a woman in Co Donegal.
The woman, aged in her 30s, was found at a residence in Letterkenny on Friday evening after gardai received a report just before 6pm.
The woman’s body was later removed to the mortuary at Letterkenny University Hospital where a post-mortem examination will take place in due course.
Gardai said the outcome of the post-mortem examination will determine the course of the investigation.
