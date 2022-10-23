Search

23 Oct 2022

Revealed: the real cost of using electrical items in your home

Reporter:

David Power

23 Oct 2022 1:28 PM

The real cost of running electrical items in your house has been revealed, with an electric shower proving the most costly item to use. 

Taking a shower for ten minutes will set you back 56 cents, with the cost of running a shower for an hour coming in at €3.33.

The message that appliances which heat up things are the most costly has been stressed for a while, and the recent information released by Eirgrid backs that up. 

Running a tumble dryer for one hour will set you back €1.33 or 19 cent for just ten minutes. 

And the Irish fixation with the immersion wasn't misplaced either.

Turning on the immersion for one hour will cost you €1.67, costing €3.34 to head a tank over two hours. 

Using an electric fan heater for one hour will set you back 93 cents.  

A steam iron surprisingly will cost you 87 cents for an hour's use. 

An electric kettle is also expensive with each boil costing an average of 6 cents, equating to 78 cents over an hour. 

