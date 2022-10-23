Status yellow warning issued for heavy downpours and thunderstorms

A Status Yellow warning has been issued by Met Éireann for Sunday morning, with heavy showers and thunderstorms predicted in several counties.

The warning applies to Counties Carlow, Dublin, Kildare, Kilkenny, Laois, Wexford, Wicklow from 8am this morning until 11am.

There will be spot flooding and hazardous driving conditions, according to Met Éireann.

“Showery rain this morning and afternoon, heavy in places with possible thunderstorms and spot flooding,” the forecaster said.

However, the weather is to improve later in the day.

“Sunny spells and scattered showers following the rain this morning into the afternoon and evening. Some showers may be heavy," Met Éireann says.

Scattered showers will continue early tonight. Scattered outbreaks of rain will push into western areas during the night, gradually spreading eastwards.

Some pockets of mist and fog will develop overnight in light to moderate southerly winds. There will be lowest temperatures of 7 to 11 degrees.