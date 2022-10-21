Drugs worth more than €1 million euro seized in Dublin

Two people have been arrested after heroin and cocaine worth more than 1 million euro were seized in Dublin, gardai said.
The drugs were discovered following a search of a residential property in Sandyford shortly before 7.30pm on Thursday.
During the search gardai found heroin valued at 560,000 euro and cocaine worth 490,000 euro.
Gardai said a man and a woman, both aged in their 50s, were arrested and taken into custody at Dundrum garda station.
The seizure was part of Operation Tara, the Garda’s national anti-drug strategy, which is aimed at dismantling and prosecuting drug trafficking networks at all levels.
