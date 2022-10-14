Planning body admits climate plan not considered when approving Galway ring road

Ireland’s planning appeal body has admitted it did not take the country’s climate plan into consideration before approving a major ring road for Galway.

As a result, An Bord Pleanala indicated it would not oppose a judicial review taken by an environment group over the 18km N6 infrastructure project.

Plans to relieve traffic congestion in and around the city is now up for review after correspondence was issued to the parties involved in the High Court case.

Galway City and County councils and Ireland’s transport infrastructure state agency said they were disappointed with the decision not to oppose the judicial review.

Friends of the Irish Environment had taken a High Court case against An Bord Pleanala, Ireland and the Attorney General, and Galway County Council over the decision to approve the ring road on November 8, 2021.

In correspondence issued on Friday to the informed parties, An Bord Pleanala said it was not aware that the new Climate Action Plan had been adopted four days before the decision was made.

It said: “The board held five meetings to consider the application before making its decision at its fifth and final meeting on November 8, 2021 at which it decided to grant permission for the proposed road development.

“The board was not aware at this meeting that a new Climate Action Plan 2021 had been adopted four days previously on November 4, 2021 (adoption of same had not been communicated to the organisation).

“The board accepts that, in particular in the context of the proposed development at issue and the decision in this case, the failure to consider the new Climate Action Plan 2021 in accordance with section 15 of the Climate Action and Low Carbon Development Act 2015 as amended prior to making its decision is sufficient to vitiate the lawfulness of its decision.

“Accordingly, the board is consenting to an Order of Certiorari on that basis,” it said, suggesting that the original decision is to be quashed.

An Bord Pleanala is to propose adjourning the proceedings, as well as two related cases, on Monday for mention in three weeks’ time.

The Galway Councils call the climate action plan 'very limited grounds'. All were forewarned by those of us objecting at the oral hearing of the lack of consideration of climate. And after this we had the Climate Act & Climate Action Plan. Time for everyone to wake up. #RingRoad https://t.co/XwpbDklJyV — Senator Pauline O'Reilly (@paulinegalway) October 14, 2022

Galway County Council, Galway City Council and Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII) issued a joint statement to say they were “disappointed” An Bord Pleanala had indicated it would not be opposing the judicial review proceedings on “very limited ground”.

The statement said: “Notwithstanding this setback, Galway County Council and Galway City Council are confident that the issues arising can be resolved and as a result intend to continue to progress the delivery of the N6 GCRR project.”

It said the Galway ring road, or the N6 GCRR, is “a key” component of the Galway Transport Strategy (GTS) and as the city and the surrounding area continue to grow.

“It addresses the transport problem in Galway City by adding trip capacity to the existing transport network thereby reducing trips through the city centre,” it said.

“Furthermore, once the GTS is fully implemented, which includes interventions to re-allocate the freed road space in the city centre to public transport, there will be an even greater significant shift to public transport and sustainable transport modes.”

Senator Pauline O’Reilly, who originally lodged a submission against the ring road and in favour of a climate-friendly option, welcomed the decision.

“Now it’s time to ramp up an approach to reducing traffic through public and active travel. A reimagined Galway is needed,” the Galway senator said.

An update of the Government’s Climate Action Plan is due before the end of the year, which sets out the actions that would be needed for Ireland to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions by 51% by 2030 – including a 50% reduction in the transport sector.

Last week, Transport Minister and Green Party leader Eamon Ryan said replacing cars that run on petrol and diesel with electric vehicles will “not be the strategy” to reduce Ireland’s emissions.

“Just switching one fuel type to another is not good enough. It’s not going to work. It’s not going to be the strategy,” he said, as he pledged major public transport projects would be developed over the next three years.