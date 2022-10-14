Irregular public transport among barriers to success for adult learners - AONTAS

The cost-of-living crisis and access to public transport have been identified as barriers to educational success for adult learners in Ireland.

The rising cost of fuel, irregular public transport timetables - particularly in rural communities - and insufficient funding to meet travel needs were all identified by adult learners as educational barriers at the 'Learners' Voices Across Ireland' event held yesterday (October 13) by the National Adult Learning Organisation, AONTAS.

The findings are based on the National Further Education and Training (FET) Learner Forum, a nationwide adult learning research project that includes 2,576 survey responses from adult learners.

Almost half of learners who responded were from marginalised or minority groups, with some learners - particularly from the Traveller or Roma communities - finding the at-home learning environment difficult due to limited space, internet access, feelings of isolation and caring responsibilities.

It was discovered that tutors have a significant positive impact on learners’ experience of their course, their educational outcomes, and course retention. Many survey respondents agreed that they received satisfactory guidance within their course (82%) and were happy with the standard of teaching on their course (91%).

AONTAS CEO, Dearbháil Lawless, said, "The findings reflect key issues affecting learners in the aftermath of Covid-19 and the return to in-person learning. We were particularly interested in capturing the experiences of learners from marginalised or vulnerable demographics who face additional barriers to education.

"Despite many positive aspects of returning to education, learners shared how the allowances they received did not cover the actual cost involved in taking their course, and how this placed a significant financial burden on them. It’s time to review and enhance financial transport and supports so that adult learners can meet their full potential.”

Thanking both learners and representatives from the Education and Training Boards, Ms Lawless continued, "The feedback from each adult learner will further the aim of creating a more inclusive, improved and democratic FET sector in the future and the ETBs’ openness to receiving the feedback from learners through these reports is a cornerstone of the project. We are grateful for your continued participation and support.”

AONTAS Research Officers Kalianne Farren, Dr Laura Lovejoy and Aisling Meyler presented the report findings and recommendations to an audience of adult learners and representatives from Education and Training Boards at an event in Wood Quay, Dublin.

The Minister for Further and Higher Education, Research, Innovation and Science, Simon Harris TD, delivered the keynote address.

Speaking at the event, he said, "The report shows real areas we need to address. These are the authentic voices of 3,000 people using our education system today, and telling us what we need to know in order to do better, and to deliver for learners.

"We have to ensure that all learners have a say in the direction of their education and training. The report does a great job of highlighting the main challenges faced by FET learners in Ireland today, issues around transport, communications, progression, work experience – I’ve taken back what’s been highlighted to colleagues in my own Department and in the Department of Transport as well.”