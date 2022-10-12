James O’Flaherty’s son, 12, tells mourners to cherish their families

The 12-year-old son of James O’Flaherty who died in the Creeslough explosion has told mourners at his funeral Mass to cherish their families and to be grateful for them.

Speaking at St Mary’s church in Derrybeg on Wednesday morning, Hamish O’Flaherty said: “I would like to say thank you to all those who have given and offered so many things. The emergency services too, who were there within fifteen minutes and also came to the wake to pay their respects during the past few days.

“I would also like to say something that I have learnt in the past week or so. I would like to say that we should be grateful for our families because they won’t be there forever so use up the time you have wisely. Also, be grateful for your life because that too won’t rest forever.”

He urged those present to be grateful to God for the wonderful things he has given us in this world.

There was resounding applause from the congregation following his words. Hamish had bravely carried the white cross towards the altar ahead of the funeral Mass.

“He was a great man, he worked very hard and very long each day whether around the house or at work. He had no shame, which I think is a great thing to not have.

“He wore a jacket with a huge paint stain on the side of it everywhere, he managed this by leaning on a wall which was still wet with paint,” he said.

Hamish was sitting in his father’s car in the forecourt waiting for him when the explosion that killed ten people took place.

The Mass was celebrated by parish priest Father Brian Ó Fearraigh who during his Homily described a family that was inseparable. He described James, 48, as a loving and hardworking father and husband.

Fr Ó Fearraigh said that the congregation had gathered in sadness and that on hearing of the events last Friday, he had come to the chapel to pray for all those involved.



His visit to the home of the late James O’Flaherty had brought tears and laughter. He heard how James had a sweet tooth and loved chocolate. Fr Ó Fearraigh said that James also loved curry and would eat it “til it came out his ears”.

James was hardworking and worked with honesty and integrity. The congregation heard that he would look for help when it was needed and offered help and support, in abundance, when asked.

He loved to play golf, spoke French and was learning Irish. He read all of his wife Tracey’s work and was unwavering support for her.

The native Australian had been coeliac, and when he couldn’t eat certain foods he would watch his son eat them. Family holidays were greatly enjoyed by the family. Their last holiday was in Hamburg to the Lego factory, Father Ó Fearraigh said.

He said that James loved his cat Spencer but that recent events had seen Murphy the dog introduced to the household. It may not have pleased James that much, the congregation heard that when the engineer had to have a fence erected around the house because Murphy had been causing chaos.

Looking down from the altar, Father Brian looked at Hamish and speaking in Irish he described him as being brave and kind.

“I see your father’s spirit seeping out of you,” he said.

The Gaoth Dobhair-based priest said that the family had lived on the outskirts of Dunfanaghy in a beautiful home that overlooked nature: “In a home without grief or torment.”

He said that everything changed last Friday and he recalled all those who had lost their lives.

He said that grief had been etched on faces and people had been left broken and he thanked God for James’ life on earth, adding that James had a strong and unshakable faith.

That faith, he said, is an anchor for the family that will support them in the days and years ahead.

“That faith ties James to you, and to the world and to nature and that faith joins him to his parents,” he said, adding that Tracey and Hamish were bound to James by the same faith.

“It is a love bound by faith,” he said.

He urged those present and those who were watching the funeral Mass from abroad to pray for the repose of James’ soul.

Fr Ó Fearraigh said he hoped that Hamish would find comfort and support in the kindness of all those who had extended their hands to help the family.

“You are not alone in sadness. We stand with you in your grief - we stand with you in your sadness. Our hearts are like mountains in the hills of Donegal,” he said.

The tragedy on Friday saw the boundaries of countries disappear as people reached from afar to help.

“And out of the depths of darkness came a divine light - a most beautiful divine light of kindness and friendship,” he said.

Togetherness is key, he said.

“James’ life has not ended but rather changed. Life has changed, not ended,” he told his parishioners.

“I know you will miss him terribly.”

A book by Roald Dahl, Going Solo, and a bar of Dairy Milk were brought to the altar.

The book, the congregation heard, was the last book that James’ had been reading to Hamish. James read a book to Hamish at night and loved to hug and kiss his family.

The chocolate bar reflected the sweet tooth James had. Father Brian said that on Tracey’s birthday a member of the community had baked a cake for Tracey who was unwell. When Tracey got better, she asked that a cup of tea and a slice of the cake be brought to her. However, that was not to be as James had eaten the cake himself. There was laughter among the congregation as the story was told.

“He always held her hand,” Father Brian said, describing the love James had for his wife.

He was a lover of golf and although he lived close to a golf course, James never played. On one occasion, Tracey asked him why he didn’t play, James replied he didn’t need to play golf when he could spend his time with her.

“James was generous and kind and loved chatting,” Fr Ó Fearraigh said.

Those who will miss James have a wealth of memories.

“You have a treasure box you can go through all your life,” he said, recalling that Jesus spoke of remembrance at the Last Supper.

In recent days, Hamish had given Father Brian a gift, a small silver pouch with a drawstring decorated with a rainbow. Inside the pouch, there were six Lego bricks from the time the family had spent in Hamburg.

“That spirit of giving lives on. He told me about his last holidays with his Dad and how they had invented their own unique pattern which is registered,” he said.

Fr Ó Fearraigh lifted the Lego and made a sign of the cross - deciding that this was his piece, he said he could change his bricks to make the first letter in James, Tracey and Hamish.

He told those gathered that when you open a box of Lego it can be daunting - all the bricks are scattered throughout the box: “It seems an impossible task,” he said.

He said that the box symbolises grief and how we find ourselves overwhelmed as we consider how to process events.

“The Lego box gives us instruction and it leads to success. There are no instructions in dealing with grief. It is one brick at a time and with help and support the box can be transformed. The thing that brings us to our knees can bring us closer to God,” he said.

In his hand, Father Ó Fearraigh said he held a pouch and within it were his Rosary beads. He walked across to Hamish.

“I give them to you for two reasons,” he said.

He recalled last Friday and how he used the same Rosary beads to pray for all those involved in the blast.

The second reason he said was that the tragic events took place on the feast day of Our Lady of the Rosary.

Prayers of the Faithful recognised the work carried out by the emergency services on Friday.

Fr Ó Fearraigh also recognised the work carried out by Father John Joe Duffy in the aftermath of the tragedy.

Present at the funeral were President Michael D Higgins. Taoiseach Micheál Martin was represented by his Aide de Camp Commandant Claire Mortimer. Northern Ireland first minister designate and Sinn Féin vice-president Michelle O’Neill, Deputy Pearse Doherty, Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue, Joe McHugh TD and the cathaoirleach of Donegal County Council, Cllr Liam Blaney, were among the wide range of political representatives in attendance.

Members of Donegal County Council, An Garda Síochána, emergency services personnel, doctors and staff of the medical centre, and the fire and services from Northern Ireland were present.

The Bishop of Raphoe, Alan McGuckian SJ, was among the clergy that led the final prayers at the funeral.

Fr Ó Fearraigh thanked the many priests who travelled to the funeral and contributed to the Mass.

Teachers were present from the Faugher National School and children from Hamish’s class stood in a guard of honour outside the Church.

James O’Flaherty was laid to rest in the graveyard by the sea in Machaire Gathlán under the sweeping shadow of the majestic Errigal.