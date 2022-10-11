Search

11 Oct 2022

Government 'hopeful' there won't be a return to mandatory mask-wearing as Covid numbers rise

Government 'hopeful' there won't be a return to mandatory mask-wearing as Covid numbers rise

Reporter:

David Power

11 Oct 2022 5:05 PM

The Government hopes that there won't be a return to mandatory face-mask wearing despite rising figures for Covid-19 infections. 

It is understood that the possibility of the re-introduction of mandatory mask-wearing was discussed at cabinet level today. 

Minister for Health, Stephen Donnelly said ahead of that meeting on Tuesday: "We hope things will remain relatively calm on Covid, but we can't plan on that basis. We have seen a very significant increase of Covid hospitalisations over the last week". 

Speaking on RTÉ News, Minister Donnelly said only 40 per cent of those patients are in hospital because of Covid. 

"However, everyone who is in hospital with Covid - they need to be cared for, obviously. But there are also knock-on effects because of infection and prevention control measures," Minister Donnelly said. 

There were 474 Covid patients in hospital today, Tuesday. Of those figures, 13 were are in ICU earlier on Tuesday. Numbers had been predicted to rise, with community infection numbers also on the rise. 

There were 75 confirmed new hospital cases in the past 24 hours. 

However, the HSE PCR testing has been very much reduced with no testing of people under 55 with symptoms of Covid, if they are otherwise healthy. 

People aged 55 or older who have been fully vaccine boosted are also not tested, even if they have symptoms. 

This means that a true picture of the level of Covid infections in the community is not available. 

Mask wearing is still advised on public transport and in healthcare settings. 

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media