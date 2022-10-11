'Nothing short of war crimes' - Taoiseach condemns Russian missile strikes in Ukraine

Russian missile strikes which caused the deaths of dozens of people in Ukraine have been condemned by the Taoiseach.

It comes a day after widespread strikes hit Kyiv and other cities in what the UN human rights office describes as "a particularly shocking" attack that could amount to war crimes.

The assaults are reportedly retaliation for the bombing of a key bridge connecting Russia to annexed Crimea.

I condemn the missile attacks on Kyiv, and other Ukrainian cities, targeting civilians over recent days. These deliberate acts of terror are nothing short of war crimes. We will continue every effort to hold Russia accountable for these blatant breaches of international law. — Micheál Martin (@MichealMartinTD) October 10, 2022

Speaking yesterday (Monday October 10) on Twitter, Micheál Martin said, "I condemn the missile attacks on Kyiv, and other Ukrainian cities, targeting civilians over recent days. These deliberate acts of terror are nothing short of war crimes. We will continue every effort to hold Russia accountable for these blatant breaches of international law."

Despite international condemnation over yesterday's attack, Russian forces have targeted Ukraine again today (Tuesday October 11) with a fresh barrage of missiles and munition-carrying drones.

Today's assault, which sent residents back into bomb shelters, struck power plants and civilian areas, as they did yesterday.

Taoiseach Martin recently met the Ukrainian prime minister in Prague, where he reiterated Ireland's "unwavering support" for its people.

Good to meet again with PM ⁦@Denys_Shmyhal⁩ in Prague today.



Reiterated Ireland’s unwavering support for the people of #Ukraine, and discussed ways we can continue to help at home and on the global stage, both now and in the future. pic.twitter.com/BoLrhqniNx — Micheál Martin (@MichealMartinTD) October 6, 2022

In a Twitter post on October 6, he stated, "Good to meet again with PM ⁦Denys Shmyhal⁩ in Prague today. Reiterated Ireland’s unwavering support for the people of Ukraine, and discussed ways we can continue to help at home and on the global stage, both now and in the future."