Emergency eviction ban urged for this winter

An emergency ban on evictions is needed this winter as homeless numbers continue to rise, according to the Labour party.

Concerns have been raised that renters will be pushed into homelessness as their landlords sell up their properties.

Party housing spokesperson Rebecca Moynihan said no renter should be pushed out of their home this winter.

Reiterating Labour’s call for an emergency eviction ban, Senator Moynihan said renters should be kept in their home even if their landlord is selling a property.

Senator Moynihan said: “Renters are deeply concerned about the winter ahead and keeping a roof over their head. Labour has consistently called for an eviction ban this winter to protect renters from the mass exodus of landlords from the market.

“8,212 people were living in homelessness in August 2021, when Labour called for an eviction ban. One year on in August 2022, 10,805 people are now living in homelessness. It’s clear that Fianna Fáil’s strategy is failing fast.

“It is not just anecdotal stories. The Residential Tenancies Board (RTB) showed that almost 3,000 notices of termination were received in the first half of 2022, almost double when compared to the same time in 2021. Yet despite this, Fianna Fáil continues to drag its heels and protect vulnerable renters.

“We need an Emergency Housing for All strategy to get through the months ahead which must include a time-limited eviction ban and rent freeze. The renters’ credit announced in last week’s budget is meaningless for the many renters at risk of eviction this winter. Instead, the Minister must introduce legislation to keep tenants in situ when a landlord is selling the property. Otherwise, we will continue to see many loyal and hardworking renters pushed into homelessness simply because their landlord is selling up.

“Homelessness increased 2% month on month according to the most recent figures published by the Housing Department. We know the majority of people entering homelessness are coming from the private rental market. It beggars belief that Government is continuing to ignore this fact. The Government's abject failure to control rents, to address the crisis in evictions or to provide sufficient levels of affordable housing have exacerbated these problems.

“During Covid, emergency measures were taken to stop people falling into homelessness. The cost of living crisis is an economic emergency on the same scale for renters. Ireland needs to radically change laws on evictions and keep tenants in situ. Right now, commercial tenants have more rights than people living in rented homes.”