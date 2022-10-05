'It is so important' - WNT captain urges women to be aware of breast cancer symptoms

The Republic of Ireland women’s national team is urging women to be aware of the signs of breast cancer.

According to Breast Cancer Ireland, symptoms include puckering of the skin of the breast, a lump in the breast or armpit, dimpling of the nipple or nipple retraction, an enlargement of the glands, unusual swelling in the armpit, and the unusual increase in the size of one breast.

Ireland WNT captain, Katie McCabe, said: “It is so important that all women are fully aware of the need to be educated about breast cancer and to ensure that they are going for regular checks in order to tackle it.



“All of the players and staff involved with the Ireland Women’s National Team are passionate about raising awareness of breast cancer because it is something that affects so many women.

With over 20% of women diagnosed with breast cancer being between the ages of 20-50 years, Kate is encouraging all women from the age of 20 upwards to be aware.

She continued: "We would like to encourage all women from the age of 20 upwards to learn all about the signs and symptoms of breast cancer by downloading Breast Cancer Ireland’s Breast Aware app and not being afraid to go for a check-up.”

Brilliant to see Ireland WNT work with @BreastCancerIre to raise awareness



Such an important issue for women to be aware of



Find out more https://t.co/0AWmjhD54O#BreastCancer | #COYGIG pic.twitter.com/r7MQ70TIWv — FAI Women (@FAIWomen) October 5, 2022

Overall, 1 in 9 women will develop breast cancer in the course of their lifetime, as well as 1 in 1000 men.

CEO of Breast Cancer Ireland, Aisling Hurley, commented: "We are thrilled to see the support of the Ireland Women's National Team for our education and awareness drive this Breast Cancer Awareness Month. This aligns perfectly with the launch of this year's MakeTime2Check campaign which encourages women (and men!) of all ages to learn the eight most common signs and symptoms of the disease and even more importantly to make the time to check themselves regularly, as early detection saves lives.

"The high profile of the members of the WNT and their willingness to help us share these messages is wonderful to see, and we are very appreciative of their efforts in helping us to turn the tide on this disease."

For further information on the eight signs and symptoms of breast cancer, click here.