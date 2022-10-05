Search

05 Oct 2022

Varadkar: New paid leave law should not require proof of domestic abuse

Varadkar: New paid leave law should not require proof of domestic abuse

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar

Reporter:

Ciarán Mather

05 Oct 2022 1:44 PM

Email:

ciaran.mather@iconicnews.ie

An Tánaiste Leo Varadkar has said that a new paid leave law should not require proof of domestic abuse.

The Fine Gael leader made the comments while speaking to the Joint Committee on Enterprise, Trade and Employment.

His comments echo those of Sinn Féin TD Louise O' Reilly, who pointed to a report by the Irish Business and Employers Confederation, who said that victims can already take compassionate, force majeure or sick leave .

The group also argued that employers should be allowed to ask for 'proof' to stop any 'potential abuse' of paid leave to victims of domestic abuse.

However, she insisted that advocacy groups are 'absolutely clear, they couldn't be clearer that we cannot ask for proof of abuse.'

In response, the Tánaiste said:  "I am inclined to agree with you: I don't really see how you could produce proof of abuse, or coercive control in particular, which is quite hard to prove.

"You might do so in a court, but an employer is not a court of law."

He added: "I don't see how evidential proof could be a requirement in the legislation. I think that would make it almost unworkable."

'HONOUR' SYSTEM

Two weeks ago, the Oireachtas Joint Committee on Gender Equality was told by Dr Laura Bambrick, the head of Social Policy and Employment Affairs at the Irish Congress of Trade Unions (ICTU), that where there is no cost to an employer, it should be based on an 'honour' system.

She explained: "It’s been reported that while the employer will pay for your leave for domestic violence, there will be a clawback and government will pay that.

"The reason why employers will be asked to pay for it is so that you get that payment in your next payroll, and that doesn’t become a barrier for you to take leave."

Her comments were supported at David Joyce, equality officer at ICTU, who added: "I agree that in insofar as is practical, providing proof in this instance is not really the way to go."

The Organisation of Working Time (Domestic Violence Leave) Bill is due to go before committee again in the coming weeks.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media