Three teenage boys charged in connection with ramming of Garda car

Three teenage boys charged in connection with the ramming of a Garda car in Dublin last month have all been released on bail.

The youths, a 15-year-old boy and two 14-year-old boys, have all been charged with a range of driving and car theft offences and dangerous driving.

They cannot be named as they are all minors.

The court was told that none of the three teens made a response when arrested for the offences on Monday evening.

They all appeared separately before District Court president Paul Kelly at Dublin Children’s Court on Tuesday.

All offences were said to have occurred in the Cherry Orchard area on September 19.

The 15-year-old, with an address in west Dublin, is accused of an unlawful use of a stolen car at Cedarbrook Avenue and being a passenger in another stolen car on the same date.

He faces a further charge of dangerous driving on Cherry Orchard Avenue and criminal damage of a garda car.

Garda Daniel Matthewson gave evidence of arrest and caution to the charges.

The accused made no reply to the charge, the court heard.

Curfew was sought for all defendants, however the court was told that it would not be required for all three.

One 14-year-old is accused of being a passenger in two stolen vehicles at Cedarbrook Avenue.

The other 14-year-old is charged with unlawfully travelling as a passenger in one of the two stolen cars.

The parents of the accused were in court to listen to the proceedings.

There was no objection to bail with conditions.

Judge Kelly said that only one accused had to obey a curfew.

The accused were ordered to engage with the bail supervision scheme, to attend school, not to associate with the co-accused and two were ordered to stay out of the Ballyfermot area.

They were also ordered to remain contactable 24 hours a day and not to engage in any antisocial behaviour.

Garda Corina O’Hara and Garda Michael McNulty gave evidence of arrest and caution of two of the accused.

The court was told that directions were required for trial venue.

Judge Kelly ordered the co-accused to appear again on November 15 for directions.

Two female officers who were in the rammed garda car have signed off work and are receiving support.

The incident was widely condemned by politicians and locals.

Footage showing dozens of onlookers cheering after the Garda car is rammed was shared online.

The incident led to a meeting between politicians, community representatives and organisations and Garda members.

Minister for Justice Helen McEntee announced a number of measures to tackle ongoing issues.

She announced plans to crack down on anti-social problems in the Cherry Orchard area.

Gardai continue to appeal to anyone with information to contact the incident room at Ballyfermot Garda Station on 01 666 7200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.