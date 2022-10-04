McConalogue urges farmers to update bank details ahead of Ulster Bank and KBC exit

The Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine is urging Irish farmers to update their bank details.

Farmers who bank with KBC or Ulster Bank must contact the Department of Agriculture with new account details ahead of the banks' exit from the Irish banking sector in order to ensure uninterrupted receipt of scheme payments.

Minister Charlie McConalogue said, "My department has actively engaged with farmers that have had scheme payments issued into accounts in these two banks. Between March and August of this year, my department communicated by letter and text with some 12,000 farmers that had received scheme payments into Ulster Bank and KBC Bank accounts during 2020 and 2021, and who still had these accounts registered with the department.

"Farmers were advised how to access the necessary payment mandate form which was enclosed in the letters and also available from my department’s website.”

He continued: "In early September, as part of a general letter advising farmers of expected scheme payment dates, farmers were once again reminded of the need to notify the department when they change the account into which they wish to receive payments. There is no need to wait until their Ulster Bank or KBC Bank account is closed.”

According to the Department of Agriculture, approximately half of farmers who received scheme payments to Ulster and KBC Bank accounts during 2022 to date have now provided new details.

Around 4,800 of the recent Area of Natural Constraints (ANC) scheme payments were issued to Ulster Bank and KBC Bank accounts, compared with 10,000 for the same payment run in 2021.

This indicates that almost 50% of farmers who have been using the banks have not yet provided the department with a new account for receipt of payments.

Payment mandate forms are available to download here.