04 Oct 2022

Gardaí renew appeal to find 17-year-old boy missing for over 4 weeks

Mary MCFadden

04 Oct 2022 10:16 AM

Gardaí are renewing an appeal to the public for assistance in finding a 17-year-old boy missing for over four weeks. 

Sean Byrne - described as being approximately 5ft 5ins in height with a slim build, brown hair and hazel eyes - has been missing from Glasson, Co Westmeath since Friday September 2. 
 
Sean was last seen wearing a black padded jacket, dark bottoms and white runners with black detailing.

Gardaí now believe that Sean may be in the area of Limerick City.
 
Anyone with information on Sean's whereabouts are asked to contact Athlone Garda Station on 090 6492600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station. 

