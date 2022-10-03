'Not all abuse is physical' -  PSNI receives over 100 reports of coercive control monthly

More than 100 domestic abuse coercive control reports are being received by police in Northern Ireland a month following the introduction of a new offence.

Coercive control, which is punishable by up to 14 years’ imprisonment, became a criminal offence when new legislation within the Domestic Abuse and Civil Proceedings Act (Northern Ireland) 2021), came into force in February.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) said it is now receiving, on average, over 100 reports a month of domestic abuse with controlling and coercive behaviours.

To date the police have arrested and charged more than 170 perpetrators of this domestic abuse offence.

Controlling behaviour includes isolation, being exploiting financially, deprived of basic needs, or being humiliated, frightened or threatened.

Detective Superintendent Lindsay Fisher urged those suffering to come forward to police.

“Statistics suggest that it takes, on average, 35 incidents before a victim will come forward and report to police.

“So, we know there are so many people out there who are suffering in silence,” she said.

“We will continue to raise awareness of all forms of domestic abuse and encourage reporting.

“Abusers in these cases are so incredibly manipulative, making their victims believe that what is happening to them is somehow their fault.

“We want to make it clear that domestic abuse, in any form, is never the victim’s fault.

“Not all abuse is physical.

“Just because a person is not covered in bruises doesn’t mean they’re not being abused.

“If you’re walking on eggshells, or have no control over your own life, this is also abuse and we can help you.”

Police can be contacted by telephoning 101, or by calling 999 in an emergency.

A 24-hour Domestic and Sexual Abuse Helpline is also available to anyone who has concerns about domestic or sexual abuse, now or in the past.

The number to call is 0808 802 1414.