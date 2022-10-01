Micheal Martin: No plans for mini-budget in January

The Government is not planning for a mini-budget in the new year, the Taoiseach has said.

Micheal Martin said the 11 billion euro budget unveiled earlier this week was designed to get the country through the winter period.

Speaking at his party’s conference in Dublin, the Fianna Fail leader said the situation would be kept under review and conceded an escalation in the war in Ukraine may change the picture.

“We don’t see a mini-budget in January,” Mr Martin told reporters at the RDS.

“We’ll keep everything under review in terms of the wider international situation, the war in Europe, if it deteriorates, if other things happen.”

The Government’s 11 billion euro budget package comprised 6.9 billion euro in budgetary measures for next year, as well as a 4.1 billion euro package of one-off measures to help tackle the rising cost of living for individuals, families and businesses.

It was one of the country’s most extensive budgets in years.

The Government has not ruled out the need for further measures, and said those could be funded from the surplus or from a windfall tax.

Mr Martin also reiterated his defence of his party’s Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien.

Ireland’s homeless figures hit a new record high on Friday, with the number of homeless people in the state rising to 10,805.

Mr Martin again made clear that Mr O’Brien would remain in post following the scheduled Cabinet reshuffle due in December.

Praising his work as minister, he said it would be “totally unfair” if he was replaced in the job.