Gardaí investigate after discovery of juvenile skeletal remains

An Garda Síochána is investigating circumstances surrounding the discovery of juvenile skeletal remains in Co Cork.
The discovery was made by Gardaí in Killeagh following receipt of confidential information.
A Garda statement reads as follows: "An Garda Síochána are following a definite line of enquiry. The remains were removed to Cork City Morgue and the assistance of a Forensic Anthropologist has been sought. A post mortem is still scheduled to take place, the results of which will direct the course of the investigation."
No other information is available at this time.
