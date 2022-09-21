Search

21 Sept 2022

Commissioner ‘adamant’ that ‘at risk’ Cabinet ministers get garda drivers

Commissioner ‘adamant’ that ‘at risk’ Cabinet ministers get garda drivers

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

21 Sept 2022 2:27 PM

Garda Commissioner Drew Harris has warned the government that senior ministers are at “risk” and is “adamant” they are assigned garda protection drivers.

Taoiseach Micheal Martin said the decision to recruit garda drivers for government ministers was made after a “security issue” was identified.

The final decision will be made by the Taoiseach’s office.

Some ministers, including the Taoiseach, Tanaiste Leo Varadkar and the Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney, have garda protection drivers while other Cabinet members have civilian drivers.

Speaking in Ratheniska, at the second day of the ploughing championship, Mr Martin said the decision comes following a report on the vulnerability of politicians.

“It’s not a cost issue, it’s security issue. The government didn’t start this,” Mr Martin said.

“A lot of ministers don’t want to return to garda drivers. They are quite happy with the civilian position that they have, which costs as well.

“I’m not sure about the net cost between transitioning from where ministers have civilian drivers to garda drivers.

“But the Garda Commissioner is adamant. You recall there was review done in terms of the vulnerability of politicians to assault, attack and so on.

“So this is security matter. The Commissioner is adamant, in the security advice that has been provided to me, that if this isn’t done, there’s a risk to senior ministers and that that’s the bottom line.”

Minister for Justice Helen McEntee said that Mr Harris takes the security of office holders “very seriously”.

“Obviously their security is under review consistently,” Ms McEntee added.

“The reports have been presented to me and to government and I’m not really going to comment on this any further.”

She refused to comment on the costings of the move.

She added: “As it’s a matter of security, it’s not something that I nor the Commissioner or government will be able to comment on any further.

“But we do have a report, and we obviously take those reports very seriously, as does the Taoiseach and government and we’ll be responding to that report.

“This is a security measure and I think any security matter that’s presented to us by the Garda Commissioner, we have to take that seriously.

“That’s what we’re doing. I can’t comment on this any further. But obviously anything that happens after that report, it’s a matter for government.

“I take these matters seriously, this is a serious issue and it is a security matter.”

In a statement, the department said a small number of hybrid vehicles will be purchased as part of the new fleet that is needed.

“The department can confirm that a small number of hybrid vehicles have been purchased as part of ongoing consideration around the feasibility of including a larger number of hybrid and fully electric vehicles within the Government fleet,” a department spokesman said.

“Of the 17 cars currently in the Government fleet, two are plug-in electric and one is hybrid.

“A further allocation of one fully electric vehicle is planned for the near future.”

Meanwhile, there could be an increased presence of gardai on public transport, including the Luas and Dart, following a rise in incidents over the summer.

Ms McEntee said she is committed to increasing the overall number of gardai as part of next week’s budget.

“The budget obviously is still being discussed and negotiated and we will have final outcome next Tuesday, so I don’t want to pre-empt that but what I can say is that I’m absolutely committed to increasing the overall justice budget,” Ms McEntee said.

“It means increased numbers of gardai, it means investing in our capital infrastructure and we have obviously a capital plan, which means not just reinvesting in stations that need reinvestment, but also opening new stations right across the country.

“I have spoken to the Garda Commissioner and he has been exploring the idea of where there can be other types of garda presence, and not just in stations right across the country.

“So (in) everything from our transport environments, perhaps the Luas or the Dart, where we have had some concerns over the summer, to our communities.

“So these options need to be kept open, but yes, absolutely, I want to see an increase in supports for An Garda Siochana.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media