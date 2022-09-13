Search

13 Sept 2022

Rescue dog raises the alarm and saves family from fire in their home

Rescue dog raises the alarm and saves family from fire in home

Reporter:

David Power

13 Sept 2022 3:04 PM

A former Dogs Trust Ireland surrender dog has been hailed a hero after saving his sleeping family from a terrifying house fire.

Wilbur was surrendered to the dog charity as a young puppy in December 2021 after his original owners realised that he wasn’t the Spaniel cross that they were promised, but a much larger breed. Luckily this case of mistaken identity led to Wilbur’s adoption in January of this year and his new forever family never looked back.

When his adopters heard the usually quiet dog barking frantically, they immediately knew something was wrong. Thanks to Wilbur raising the alarm, the family quickly realised that their house was being engulfed in flames, and they were able to quickly and safely leave the burning property.

Speaking about the frightening event, Wilbur’s adopter explains: “It’s really quite simple, Wilbur saved both me and my son’s life. If it wasn’t for the fact he barked until I woke to alert us something was wrong, I would never have known the house was on fire until it was too late. He is undoubtedly a hero in our eyes and forever our most loyal friend.”

Sandra Ruddell, Assistant Manager at Dogs Trust Ireland continues: "Wilbur’s family gave him a second chance in life by adopting him, and in turn he saved their lives and their home. We are so grateful that everyone is okay, and that the family and Wilbur could get to safety.

"Rhodesian Ridgebacks were originally bred for their bravery and to protect the family home, so it’s no surprise that Wilbur lived up to his heroic heritage.

"All our dogs are special, but Wilbur’s story really goes to show you how loyal our canine companions are. If you are looking to add a dog to your life, choose rescue and you never know, that dog might just come to your rescue one day too," Ms Ruddell said.

Dogs Trust Ireland currently have over two-hundred dogs just like Wilbur, who are searching for new homes. If you are interested in adopting, please visit www.DogsTrust.ie/Rehoming to see some more heroic hounds.

 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media