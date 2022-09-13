King and Queen Consort leave Edinburgh for Belfast as home nations tour goes on

King Charles III and his Queen Consort have left Edinburgh for Belfast – the next leg of their tour of the home nations where they will receive a message of condolence from the people of Northern Ireland.

Charles and Camilla’s departure from the Palace of Holyroodhouse came after the new monarch and his siblings staged a vigil around their mother’s coffin on Monday evening at St Giles’ Cathedral.

After touching down in Belfast, Charles and Camilla will travel to Hillsborough Castle in Co Down, the royal residence in Northern Ireland, for several engagements.

The King will hold a private audience with the new Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris as well as meeting representatives of political parties in the region.

The couple will then receive a message of condolence on behalf of the people of Northern Ireland from the speaker of the Stormont Assembly Alex Maskey.

They will then go to a reception at the castle, hosted by Mr Heaton-Harris, which some members of the public will also attend.

Charles and Camilla will then travel to St Anne’s Cathedral in Belfast where they will attend a service of reflection for the life of the Queen.

The new monarch will also meet leaders from all the major faiths in Northern Ireland.

Before leaving, Charles and Camilla will undertake a walkabout at Writers’ Square near St Anne’s Cathedral.

Hundreds of people are gathering in the village of Hillsborough in Co Down ahead of the arrival of the royal pair.

Large numbers are already lining the village’s Main Street near Hillsborough Castle, the official royal residence in Northern Ireland.

Spectators are being driven into the village on shuttle buses amid a massive security operation.

Michael Poots, principal of Downshire Primary School in Hillsborough, said the visit of the King and Queen Consort to the Co Down village will make it a “wonderful day”.

A number of students from the school will meet Charles and Camilla.

“It is great that as a school we can be part of it. We are so close to (Hillsborough) Castle and the children are greatly looking forward to it,” Mr Poots said.

“You can hear the excitement. They are looking forward to meeting the King and, of course, the Queen Consort today. We are all going into the village and hopefully we will get a glimpse of them.”