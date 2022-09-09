Search

09 Sept 2022

Irish President praises the Queen’s ‘exceptional’ ability to connect with people

Irish President praises the Queen’s ‘exceptional’ ability to connect with people

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

09 Sept 2022 12:05 PM

Ireland’s President Michael D Higgins has praised the Queen’s “exceptional” ability to combine a sense of formality with “a great capacity for connection with the people”.

It comes as leaders across the political, business and cultural spheres on the island of Ireland continue to express their sympathies and condolences to the late monarch, who died on Thursday at the age of 96.

Political leaders noted how the Queen’s historic 2011 visit to Ireland, the first by a British monarch since Irish independence, set a new tone for Anglo-Irish relations in the following years.

“There was that capacity to bridge the formal and the informal,” Mr Higgins said on RTE’s Morning Ireland programme.

He said that the preparations for the 2011 visit to Ireland were “complex” and required “some subtlety and very good diplomacy”.

“To be able to cover all these different areas of human interaction and humanity, that’s a very very significant achievement.”

Mr Higgins said that during his visit to Windsor Castle in 2014, the first State visit to the UK by an Irish President, the Queen was insistent that progress made in relation to Anglo-Irish ties “must be kept going”.

Elizabeth II was Britain’s longest-reigning monarch, serving as head of state for more than 70 years.

Her son the Prince of Wales is now King Charles III, having acceded to the throne immediately on the death of his mother.

Mr Higgins said of his ascension to the throne: “Charles, who I’ve had many meetings with and many many conversations, and was very interested in keeping these special relationships between our people going, I want to wish him every success.”

Following her death, the King said that during the period of royal mourning, set to last from now until seven days after the funeral of the late Queen, “my family and I will be comforted and sustained by our knowledge of the respect and deep affection in which the Queen was so widely held”.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media