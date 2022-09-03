Search

03 Sept 2022

Orange weather warning issued as thunderstorms and lightning strikes expected

Orange weather warning issued as thunderstorms and lightning strikes expected

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

03 Sept 2022 2:45 PM

An orange weather warning has been put in place for 13 counties in Ireland amid the threat of potential thunderstorms and lightning strikes.

Met Eireann issued an orange rain warning for intense rainfall of up to 50mm expected on Sunday morning, with squalls likely for Carlow, Kildare, Kilkenny, Laois, Longford, Offaly, Westmeath, Cavan, Donegal, Leitrim, Roscommon, Sligo and Waterford.

The orange warning is in place from 4am to 8am on Sunday, with a less severe yellow warning issued for much of the country overnight from Saturday.

The national forecaster said that heavy rain will move northwards across much of the country on Saturday night, clearing from the north and north-west on Sunday morning.

Some torrential downpours are expected in parts, which could result in surface flooding. There is also the potential for thunderstorm activity and lightning strikes.

A yellow rain warning has been set for all of Ireland and will come into effect at 1am and last until 10am on Sunday.

Met Eireann said that up to 50mm of intense rainfall will hit counties affected by the orange weather warning.

It is likely to impact Co Laois where more than 70,000 people are expected to gather for the Electric Picnic festival in Stradbally.

Met Eireann said: “Heavy rain will move northwards across much of the country tonight, clearing from the north and north-west on Sunday morning.

“Some torrential downpours are expected in parts, resulting in surface flooding.

“There is also the potential for thunderstorm activity and lightning strikes.”

Meanwhile, a yellow weather warning has been announced for Northern Ireland.

The rain weather warning is in place until midnight on Saturday and between 2am and 11am on Sunday.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media