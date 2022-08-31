Search

31 Aug 2022

Vigil to take place following tragic deaths of teenagers in Lough Enagh

Vigil to take place following tragic deaths of teenagers in Lough Enagh

Reporter:

Reporter

31 Aug 2022 4:35 PM

A vigil has been planned following the tragic deaths of two teenage boys in a Co Derry lough. 

The 16-year-olds, who have been named locally as Reuven Simon and Joseph Sebastian, had been swimming at Lough Enagh on Monday evening when they got into difficulty. 

They were from the city’s Indian Keralan community, and had been due to return to St Columb’s College after receiving their GCSE results last week. 

St Columb’s principal Finbar Madden described them as “exemplary young men” in a statement on Facebook.

“Both boys were mature beyond their years and had excelled in their recent GCSE examinations,” he said.

“They were very close friends who had been in the same form class since they joined us in 2017.

“Whenever you met Joseph or Reuven, you were greeted with a warm and friendly smile.

“It should come as no surprise, therefore, to learn that they had a large circle of friends and were deeply respected by their peers and those members of staff who were fortunate to have taught them.”

The boys are expected to be laid to rest on Friday following a joint funeral service at St Mary’s Church, Ardmore.

Flowers have been left at the scene of the tragedy – where the bikes the boys were riding remained – on Tuesday.

A book of condolence will be opened at the Guildhall in Derry later.

On Thursday night, the local community in Strathfoyle are to hold a candle lit vigil, and offer solidarity and prayers to the families of the teenagers.

There have been calls to improve safety measures around the lough.

Foyle Search and Rescue (FSR) said there should be more warnings around how deep the water is, as well as guidance on what to do if you get into difficulty and better availably of life rings around the area.

Police are carrying out inquiries into the incident, but said they believe it was a tragic drowning incident.

“Our thoughts are with the families of those affected,” a spokesperson said.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media