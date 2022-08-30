Crowds gather in Northern Irish seaside town for historical market fair

Crowds gathered on the streets of Ballycastle in Co Antrim yesterday (Monday August 29) for the Ould Lammas Fair, an autumnal market fair that dates back hundreds of years.
Packed with trading, bargaining, livestock and handmade crafts, young and old thronged the streets of the seaside town to take part in the fair, traditionally held on the last Monday and Tuesday in August.
Events also took place throughout the weekend, with a beach horse race held on Saturday afternoon and a fireworks display on Sunday.
The fair offers a variety of local goods, including the honeycomb sweet yellaman and an edible seaweed called dulse.
Amusements at the seafront, a circus skills workshop, an animal farm and an artisan market also featured as part of this year’s Ould Lammas Fair.
This is the first time the fair has been held in two years, after plans were cancelled in 2020 and 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
