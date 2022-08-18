Covid-19 booster vaccine now available to those aged 55 and over

Appointments are now open for people aged 55 and over to book their next Covid-19 booster vaccine through the HSE or their own GP.

This second booster vaccine will be available to those who have already received their initial vaccine course and one booster dose.

According to the HSE, boosters protect against serious illness and increase Covid immunity.

Those aged 55 and over can now make an appointment to receive their next dose.

People can book an appointment online for a HSE vaccination clinic or check with participating GPs and pharmacies to receive their dose.

People who are more than 16 weeks pregnant are also now invited to book their second booster dose at either a HSE vaccination centre or a GP/pharmacy.

HSE Chief Clinical Officer Dr Colm Henry said: "Everyone aged over 55 and pregnant women, should now get their next booster dose.

"We know immunity tends to reduce after a period of months following your last vaccine so this booster will give ongoing protection from serious illness, and increase immunity against infection from Covid-19."

Hospital numbers continue to drop, with 300 patients in hospital positive for Covid-19, latest figures show.

There are just 20 confirmed cases in ICU, figures released at 11.30 am on Thursday, August 18 show.

559 positive Covid-19 antigen tests were registered yesterday and 388 positive PCR tests, according to latest figures.

More than 3.1 million booster vaccine doses have been administered so far in Ireland.

The HSE advised people to visit the Covid-19 vaccine section of its website or to call HSELive on 1800 700 700 for more information on booster doses.