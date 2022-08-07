Garda investigation underway following discovery of body

Gardaí are investigating all of the circumstances surrounding the discovery of a body of a man in his late 20s over the weekend.

The discovery was made in Drumcondra, Dublin 9, on Saturday August 6th.

The deceased was discovered by Gardaí in an apartment on Achill Road, Drumcondra, on Saturday evening. His body remains at the scene, which is currently preserved for forensic and technical examination.

The office of the State Pathologist and Garda Technical Bureau have been notified and a post-mortem examination will be arranged.

An area of Griffith Park, Drumcondra has also been sealed off as part of the investigation.

A man aged in his 30s has been arrested and is currently detained under Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act, 2007 in a north Dublin Garda Station.

He can be detained for up to seven days.

An incident room has been established at Ballymun Garda Station and enquires are ongoing.