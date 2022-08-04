Homebuilder proposes reduced garden sizes to allow more houses to be built

One of Ireland's largest homebuilders is proposing smaller gardens in urban areas to allow more homes to be built.

Glenveagh Properties makes the case that current standards of a 60sq m garden for a typical three-bedroom house be cut to 40sq m. It also makes the case that a 40sq m standard should be extended to all newly built homes outside dense urban areas.

Compact Growth Design Standards says that the back third of gardens are generally “dead space” or “under-utilised” from information gleaned from "focus groups".

Increased private outdoor space is instead proposed for smaller homes for the likes of lone residents, couples and retirees.

A report in the Irish Times says under current standards, one-bed apartments must offer just 5sq m — usually a balcony or terrace, two-bed apartments 7sq m, three-bed 9sq m, while two-bed houses must include a 55sq m garden.

Glenveagh argues for a scheme of “100 per cent own-door” housing developments instead of apartments for single adults, young couples, families and older couples.

The company says there is no demand for apartments outside Dublin’s M50 and limited demand inside the capital’s busiest ring road.