Dozens of early intervention services for Irish children to share €400k funding

Over €400,000 in funding has been allocated to early intervention services for children and young people across Ireland.

The Minister for Children, Equality, Disability, Integration and Youth, Roderic O’Gorman, yesterday (Tuesday August 2) announced the allocation of €409,000 to 25 organisations under the What Works ‘Sharing Knowledge’ Fund.

The fund aims to support professionals working in children, youth, and family services with their learning requirements, peer interaction, project collaborations and knowledge dissemination.

According to Minister O’Gorman, the funding will make "a real difference".

He said, "I am delighted to award over €400,000 in funding to a range of promising projects to support professionals working with children and young people in the area of prevention and early intervention. This is funding that will make a real difference to the services being supported. These services and professionals play a vital role in supporting vulnerable children, young people and their families across Ireland.

"I am struck by the quality of the applications received and I know that this funding will provide practical support to services focused on providing high quality prevention and early intervention services. As we know early intervention can help children and young people to develop the skills they need to live happy, healthy and successful lives.

"It can improve the quality of children's home lives and family relationships, increase educational attainment and support good mental health.”

Almost €20,000 in funding will go towards Cyber Safe Kids on navigating the internet safely, €18,000 for Barnardos' Safe &

Together Pilot, €20,000 for the Jigsaw Schools Hub, €17,000 for Enable Ireland's CDNT Siblings Support Leadership Project and €20,000 each for Early Childhood Ireland and DESSA.

Twenty thousand euro has also been ringfenced for Laois Offaly CYPSC with Tullamore Rape Crisis Centre to support young people in secondary schools and youth settings to better their sexual health awareness.

Other recipients include domestic violence advocacy services and autism support projects.

Minister of State at the Department of Rural and Community Development with special responsibility for Community Development and Charities, Joe O’Brien, also commented on the news.

He said, "This funding will come as very welcome news to these projects who are doing such vital work on the ground with young people in communities across Ireland. I recently visited one of these projects – Familibase in Ballyfermot- and was privileged to witness first-hand the breadth of services provided and the positive impacts that such early intervention and continuing outreach work can do to support young people and their families.

"The funding committed will enable projects such as Familibase to further widen their services and, crucially, reach even more young people with the offer of hope and opportunities for support, growth and success."