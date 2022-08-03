Search

03 Aug 2022

Inmate dies in hospital following attack at Mountjoy Prison

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

03 Aug 2022 10:10 AM

An inmate who was attacked at Mountjoy Prison last week has died.

The Irish Prison Service said the prisoner was seriously injured in an incident on Friday.

The man, aged in his 30s, died in hospital in the early hours of Wednesday.

A spokesman for the Irish Prison Service said: “The Irish Prison Service wishes to extend our deepest sympathies to his family and friends at this time.

“The incident continues to be investigated by the Irish Prison Service and the gardai.

“In addition, all deaths in custody are subject to investigation by the Inspector of Prisons.”

Gardai are continuing to investigate the serious assault and a spokesman said they are expected to launch a murder investigation.

“The man was receiving treatment for serious injuries at the Mater Misericordiae University Hospital and passed away in the early hours of this morning, August 3 2022,” gardai said.

“A post-mortem is scheduled to take place later today, the results of which will determine the course of the investigation.

“Investigations into this matter are ongoing.”

Local News

