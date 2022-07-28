Irish government agrees emissions targets after compromise on agriculture

The Irish Government has agreed targets to limit emissions in key sectors of the Irish economy after reaching a compromise rate of 25% for agriculture, it is understood.

It is further understood that a reduction rate of 75% was set for the electricity sector and a 50% reduction for the transport sector.

It comes after the Government failed on Wednesday to come to an agreement during the last scheduled Cabinet meeting before the summer recess.

Afterwards, Taoiseach Micheal Martin, Tanaiste Leo Varadkar and Minister for Transport and the Environment Eamon Ryan held discussions late into the night on how to assign emission reduction targets across key sectors of the economy, in particular the agriculture sector.

On Thursday afternoon, ministers signed off on the targets for each sector, with a 25% target agreed for agriculture.

The Government’s Climate Action Plan 2021 set out a 22-30% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions target for the agriculture sector, as part of Ireland’s aim to reduce its total emissions by 51% by 2030.

A reduction in the range of 62-81% was outlined for electricity, with a 42-50% reduction in transport.

Some backbench TDs wanted the agricultural emissions ceiling to be set on the lower end of that range, with climate scientists and some opposition parties calling for a reduction on the higher end.

Green Party leader Mr Ryan had admitted on Wednesday that talks had been “tricky”, while Mr Martin the said “it is not easy” to come to an agreement.

He said on Wednesday: “What the difficulties reflect in reaching an agreement, they reflect the significance of the challenges. I think it’s important that we get a resolution, but that we do it in a way that facilitates delivery down the road and real momentum in relation to climate change.”

Ireland has legally committed to halving its carbon emissions by 2030 and to achieving net-zero by 2050.