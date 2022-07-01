Delayed re-opening of popular Irish tourist attraction postponed again
The long delayed re-opening of a popular Irish landmark has been postponed again.
According to the Office of Public Works (OPW), Sceilig Mhichíl (Skellig Michael) will not open tomorrow (Saturday July 2) as planned due to poor weather and sea conditions.
A minor rockfall on June 13 prompted the temporary closure of the tourist attraction - which was also shut to visitors during the Covid-19 pandemic - pending a full examination and clearance of debris.
OPW guide staff are unable to travel to the island for safety checks today (Friday July 1) and will try again on Sunday July 3 when sea conditions are expected to improve.
On arrival, they will immediately begin their preparations to welcome visitors back to the island on Monday.
Chernobyl Lifeline Committee with Adi Roche - Andrew Walsh (Secretary), Adi Roche, Henry Deane (Chairman) and John Hastings (Treasurer) - Photo: PJ Wright
Tom Roche pictured in his Rhode workshop with the wooden mock-up depicting Concern founder Fr Jack Finucane
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.