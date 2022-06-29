Search

29 Jun 2022

Major reforms to three 'vital' unemployment schemes approved by Cabinet

Major reforms to three 'vital' unemployment schemes approved by Cabinet

Leinster House / PHOTO: www.oireachtas.ie

Reporter:

Mary MCFadden

29 Jun 2022 12:50 PM

Major reforms to three schemes providing unemployed people with community work have been approved by Cabinet. 

The Minister for Social Protection, Heather Humphreys, announced the news today after securing approval for changes to Community Employment (CE), Tús and the Rural Social Scheme (RSS). 

Changes include a removal of the six year time limit for RSS, extension of eligibility for Tús, and flexibility to allow schemes to recruit directly. 

According to the minister, scheme workers provide a "vital role" in local communities across the country. 

She said, "These schemes support a range of vital local services in areas such as childcare, meals on wheels, the maintenance and upkeep of local amenities and other vital work in our communities. 

"We now have record employment in Ireland with over 2.5 million people at work. While this is hugely positive it does present challenges for local schemes in terms of recruitment which in turn has a knock-on effect on the delivery of important local services in communities.

"The changes that I am announcing today will extend the eligibility criteria for these schemes and will also provide additional flexibility to local supervisors when it comes to the recruitment and retention of participants. 

"I’m from a rural community myself and I have always been a passionate believer in the benefits of programmes like CE, Tús and RSS both for participants and for communities." 

Currently 19,000 people are participants of CE, 5,000 on Tús and just under 3,000 on the RSS, with government investment in the schemes totaling over €500m this year. 

The new measures are in addition to previous changes introduced earlier in 2022, allowing participants on CE and RSS aged over 60 to remain on schemes until retirement. 

The application process for an ex-gratia payment for CE supervisors and assistant supervisors is also being opened as of today at a cost of over €24m (June 29), with 2,500 people expected to benefit. 

Minister Humphreys said, "I am pleased to announce that the application process for the ex-gratia payment for CE supervisors and assistant supervisors is now open. 

"My Department will shortly write to CE supervisors and CE assistant supervisors who may have an immediate entitlement inviting them to apply for this payment.” 

Minister for State, Joe O'Brien TD, also commented on today's news. 

He said, "It is clear that with the increased turnover of participants on schemes, post COVID, and in the tightening labour market, schemes are finding it difficult to recruit sufficient number of participants. This could lead to difficulties for schemes maintaining vital community services. 

"The changes announced today will support schemes by strengthening the recruitment process, allow schemes retain more participants beyond their standard contract time limits, as well as removing the six-year time limit for the final group of RSS participants to whom it still applied." 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media