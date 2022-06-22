Public servants earning over €150,000 set for pay increases

High-earning public servants earning over €150,000 per year are set to receive pay increases from July 1.

The pay increase will apply to some members of the judiciary and senior civil servants, who are due to have their pay restored to pre-austerity levels at the start of next month. The salaries are due to be restored under the Public Service Pay and Pensions Act

Around 4,000 public servants are due for salary restoration, over 90% of whom are medical consultants. They will receive pay increases ranging from 1.7% to 10%.

Other positions previously affected by austerity measures include some chief executives of State bodies, certain members of the judiciary and senior civil servants.

Financial Emergency (FEMPI) legislation was used to cut the pay of public servants as part of the austerity measures introduced following the financial crash of 2008.

The timing of the pay increase could not have come at a worse time for the Government amid pay increase negotiations with public service unions.

Negotiations at the Workplace Relations Commission (WRC) ended last Friday without agreement.