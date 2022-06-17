Search

17 Jun 2022

Grieving Sinead O'Connor cancels all upcoming live performances

17 Jun 2022 12:41 PM

Sinead O’Connor has cancelled all upcoming live performances, saying she will not be able to perform for the rest of this year following the death of her teenage son.

The singer has taken the decision due to her continuing grief over the death of her son, Shane O’Connor, earlier this year.

In a statement, O’Connor’s management said that it was not an easy decision for the singer, but she had cancelled the performances for the sake of “her own health and wellbeing”.

“We would like to respectfully announce that due to continuing grief over the tragic loss of her beloved son Shane earlier this year, Sinead O’Connor will not be performing live in 2022,” they said in a statement. 

“This has not been an easy decision for Sinead but a decision she has had to make for her own health and wellbeing at this time.

“We would like to extend our thanks and appreciation to Sinead’s worldwide agency ICM who have handled this with the utmost respect and dignity and have worked tirelessly.

“We would also extend our gratitude for the continuing support and understanding of local and international promoters.

“Thank you also to Sinead’s friends and fans whose support and understanding we hold in the highest esteem throughout this period.

“The love being shown has been a source of great comfort and peace for Sinead.”

All ticket holders for planned events, including the Galway International Arts Festival and Dublin’s Iveagh Gardens, will be contacted.

Shane O’Connor died at the age of 17 in January this year.

His body was recovered in the Bray area of Wicklow after he was reported missing.

O’Connor posted on Twitter that her son was the “light of my life”.

