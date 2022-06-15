Search

15 Jun 2022

Coroner hopes to begin Stardust inquests before more family members die

Coroner hopes to begin Stardust inquests before more family members die

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

15 Jun 2022 5:38 PM

A Dublin coroner has said she would like to see an inquest into the Stardust tragedy commence before more family members die.

Forty-eight people died in the nightclub fire in Dublin on February 14 1981.

A pre-inquest review hearing at Dublin District Coroner’s Court on Wednesday heard that over the last month a further two relatives of Stardust victims had died.

Dublin city coroner Dr Myra Cullinane expressed her condolences to the families of victims Margaret Kiernan and Helena Mangan, whose mothers have both died since the last pre-inquest hearing took place on May 11.

Dr Cullinane welcomed the families to court on Wednesday afternoon, adding she hopes the venue will soon see the start of proceedings.

“Preparatory work at our end is at a stage such that I would be in a position to commence in September,” she said.

She outlined issues which may affect that date, including the publication of legislation around juries for inquests which is intended to be passed before the summer recess.

There are also judicial review proceedings due to be heard in July.

A lawyer representing the majority of the families of the victims informed the hearing about the latest deaths of family members.

The coroner said: “I am very sorry to hear of the passing of two further members of families, Mrs Kiernan and Mrs Mangan.

“We were advised at the last pre-inquest hearing of another family member who had died, and according to my records I think we had 13 members of families that have died since the direction of the Attorney General, and now to that number I add these further two members of family that have died.

“I offer my very deepest condolences to the families, the Kiernan family and the Mangan family.

“This is something, I am sure that everyone is mindful of. We not wish to see increasing numbers of family members passing away before we reach the hearing of these inquests.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media