'Very welcome' - Planning permission exemptions for rooftop solar panels on homes proposed

These draft regulations will help facilitate the rollout of rooftop solar energy across the country
The Minister of State for Planning and Local Government, Peter Burke, has published proposed revisions to the existing planning exemptions for the installation of solar panels on the roofs of houses and certain non-domestic buildings.
A public consultation as part of the Strategic Environmental Assessment process is now open and will run until July 13. The proposed changes are aimed at increasing Ireland’s generation of solar energy and national action on climate change.
Commenting on the draft regulations, Minister Burke T.D said:
“These draft regulations will help facilitate the rollout of rooftop solar energy across the country.
“They will enable individuals, communities, businesses and farms to play their part in creating a future fuelled by renewable energy and acting against climate change. They will help people and businesses to reduce their energy bills and increase Ireland’s energy security, a major challenge given developments in Europe and the need to rapidly reduce dependence on Russian fossil fuels.”
Under the draft regulations the following is proposed:
“Houses, regardless of location, will soon be able to install solar panels on their roofs without any requirement for planning permission, which I know will be very welcome to many homeowners.
“Draft proposals for community/educational/ religious buildings will also give institutions such as schools a greater opportunity to reduce their energy bills. By proposing these increased exemptions we are bringing exemptions into line with our renewables ambitions and helping people to play their part in climate action and to reduce their energy bills.
“In finalising these regulations we will implement an important commitment in the Programme for Government and will help us meet the targets set out in the Government’s Climate Action Plan.”
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.