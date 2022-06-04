Search

04 Jun 2022

Gardaí issue statement as 'graphic' images of fatal M50 crash circulate online

Reporter:

Justin Kelly

04 Jun 2022 1:49 PM

An Garda Síochána has implored the public to stop sharing graphic images of Friday's fatal M50 crash on social media and messaging services.

Two motorcyclists died after they collided with a truck on the M50 northbound between junctions 7 and 9. The crash occurred shortly before 2pm on Friday, June 3.

The two motorcyclists, males aged in their 50s and 60s, were pronounced dead at the scene. The truck driver was uninjured.

The road was closed for some time as emergency services dealt with the scene. Pictures and videos have been circulating on social media and online messaging services but gardaí have issued a direct appeal to people sharing them.

In a statement, they said: "An Garda Síochána is aware of graphic images of this collision which are being shared across social media and messaging applications and is appealing to the public not to share this material as it is disrespectful to the deceased and their family and friends."
 
Gardaí are also appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward.
 
Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) who were travelling on the M50 Northbound before Junction 9 prior to the road being closed or any road users who may have passed the scene are asked to please make this footage available to Gardaí.
 
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Lucan Garda Station on 01 6667300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

Local News

