Woman dies and two children rescued after car enters River Lee

A woman in her 40s has died after a car entered the River Lee in Cork city last night.
Two children were rescued from the water and were taken to Cork University Hospital to receive treatment for non-life threatening injuries.
The incident took place at Kennedy Quay at around 8.45pm on Friday.
The body of the woman was later removed from the water by the Irish Naval Services’ dive team, and taken to Cork University Hospital.
The results of the post-mortem examination will determine the course of the Garda investigation into the incident.
