03 Jun 2022

Garda in 'Twin Tracks' anti-social behaviour clampdown on public transport

Reporter:

David Power

03 Jun 2022 4:57 PM

Gardaí are engaging in a special operation that will see them patrol the DART, Luas and eight inter-city rail routes to prevent and detect anti-social behaviour throughout today, June 3, and again on July 27.

As part of Operation ‘Twin Tracks’, two national community engagement and rail safety partnership days of operation will take place in partnership with Irish Rail (DART and InterCity rail) and Transdev Ireland (Luas).

The focus is on pro engagement and a high level of visibility on the rail networks and at train stations nationwide.

The two primary elements of the operation are community engagement and rail safety, which will be achieved by high visibility public engagement and delivery of crime prevention advice.

High visibility patrolling will operate between the hours of 3pm and 11pm on each day within the Dublin Region (Connolly & Heuston Stations) and nationwide on eight intercity routes.

Whilst local Crime Prevention Officers and Community Policing Gardaí will deliver crime prevention advice at community engagement/crime prevention stands at a number of stations from 3pm to 8pm.

Crime prevention stands will operate from 3pm – 8pm at Heuston Station, Connolly Station, Cork, Waterford, Wexford, Limerick, Galway, Westport, Tralee, Dundalk and Sligo.

