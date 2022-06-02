New fund to help cover cost of children's funerals introduced in Northern Ireland

A new fund to help cover the cost of children’s funerals will help families at the worst time of their lives, a minister in Northern Ireland has said.

Communities Minister at Stormont, Deirdre Hargey, welcomed the launch of the Child Funeral Fund as it came into operation yesterday (Wednesday June 1).

Plans for the fund were announced by Ms Hargey in March.

Under the initiative, a one-off lump sum payment of £3,056 will be payable to help families with the cost of a funeral on the death of a child under 18 or in the event of a stillbirth after 24 weeks.

“I am committed to making real change by supporting people when they need it most and there can be no more difficult circumstances than the loss of a child,” said Ms Hargey.

“The Child Funeral Fund will help lessen financial stress for bereaved families during the most devastating of times.

“The fund will not be means-tested meaning it is available to everyone regardless of their financial status.”

Minister Hargey added: “On bringing forward this scheme, I asked my officials to ensure the application process is straightforward so that no additional burden or stress is caused to bereaved families.

“A payment from the fund will support families who are dealing with loss and grief by easing some of the financial concerns that can come with the death of a child.

“That payment is now live from today, so that is good news in terms of alleviating pressures for families at the worst moment in their lives.”