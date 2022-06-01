Irish student breaks record previously set by Olympian Sonia O'Sullivan

A UCD student has broken the Irish under 23 record for the 1500m set by Olympian Sonia O'Sullivan.
Sarah Healy broke the U23 National 1500m yesterday evening (Tuesday May 31) with a time of 4:02:86 after an incredible performance at the World Athletics Continental Tour gold meeting in Ostrava, Czech Republic.
Record Alert@sarah_healy_ @UCDAC_bears sets a NEW U23 National 1500m to 4:02.86 after competing at the @WorldAthletics Tour in Ostrava— Athletics Ireland (@irishathletics) May 31, 2022
Healy takes 3 seconds off the record set by Sonia O'Sullivan in 1991 and moves to 4th on the Irish all-time list
Healy takes three seconds off the previous record set by O'Sullivan in 1991 to come sixth in the race won by Ethiopia's Diribe Welteji.
The 21 year old Olympian now moves to fourth on the Irish all-time list behind O'Sullivan, Ciara Mageean and Geraldine Hendricken.
It marks the third U23 Distance Records broken by Healy in 2022.
Watch Healy's record breaking race here.
