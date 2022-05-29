Sinn Fein remains most popular political party, says latest poll

Sinn Fein remains the most popular political party in the Republic of Ireland, according to the latest polling.
A Business Post/Red C poll shows support for Mary Lou McDonald’s party is up two points to 36%.
The polling figures come after Sinn Fein emerged as the largest party following the Assembly elections in Northern Ireland earlier this month.
Fine Gael found its support dropping a point to 20%, while Fianna Fail also dropped by a point to 15%.
According to the poll, the Green Party is on 5% support.
Backing for Independent TDs sits at 11%.
Labour, led by new leader Ivana Bacik, has support at 3%.
The poll puts support for the Social Democrats at 4%.
People Before Profit-Solidarity remains at 3%, while Aontu is at 2%.
The Red C poll was based on interviews with a random sample of 1,002 adults aged 18 and over between May 20 and May 25.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.