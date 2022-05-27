Dublin shop owner ‘delighted’ at selling 3.6 million euro winning lotto ticket

The shop owner who sold the winning ticket for the 3.6 million euro lotto jackpot has spoken of her excitement that one of her local customers is Ireland’s latest millionaire.

The National Lottery on Friday was still waiting to hear from the lucky ticket holder and is appealing for them to come forward to claim the life-changing prize.

Meanwhile, there were celebrations at the Extramart Store in Drumcondra, on the north side of Dublin city.

Shop owner Safida Begum said that it was a “surprise” when she found out her store had sold the winning ticket.

“Oh my God, it was really a surprise for me,” she said.

“I was really delighted. This area is gorgeous, the people are so lovely.”

Ms Begum has run the store for over a decade and said it was a good thing for the locality.

She said she was looking forward to discovering which of her customers is now a multi-millionaire.

“This is the only shop in the area, it’s the local shop.

“I am asking everyone who comes in – did you check your ticket?”