Search

25 May 2022

More than 14,000 words but only nine photos: How Sue Gray’s report breaks down

More than 14,000 words but only nine photos: How Sue Gray’s report breaks down

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

25 May 2022 2:45 PM

Sue Gray’s final report into partygate runs to just over 14,000 words – nearly six times the length of her initial findings in January.

There are 26 references to alcohol, 20 mentions of wine, 12 of food and eight of cheese, some of which are contained in reproductions of emails and messages.

The report comprises 37 pages of findings and nine photographs.

Of the 37 pages, 28 give a detailed account of 12 events, running from one in the garden of 10 Downing Street on May 15 2020 to two gatherings inside 10 Downing Street on April 16 2021.

The rest of the report comprises seven pages of introduction and two pages of conclusions.

The photographs come from two events in 10 Downing Street: four from a gathering on June 19 2020 to mark Boris Johnson’s birthday, and five from November 13 2020 for the departure of director of communications Lee Cain.

The word “party” appears only seven times in the report, four of which are contained within references to official Covid-19 guidance.

The conclusion runs to just over 650 words, and it is here that Sue Gray makes her only mention in the report of “failures”, with reference to her initial findings in January:

“I have already commented in my update on what I found to be failures of leadership and judgment in No 10 and the Cabinet Office.”

The conclusion is also where she makes her only reference in the report of things that “should not” have happened:

“Many of these events should not have been allowed to happen.”

There are 18 references in the report to the police, with the final mention appearing in the conclusion:

“It is also clear, from the outcome of the police investigation, that a large number of individuals (83) who attended these events breached Covid regulations and therefore Covid guidance.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media