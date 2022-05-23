Search

23 May 2022

Gardai make arrests after discovery of body with 'serious injuries'

Gardai make arrests after discovery of body with 'serious injuries'

Reporter:

Reporter

23 May 2022 10:25 AM

A man has been arrested after the body of another man was found with serious injuries in Co Kerry yesterday (Sunday May 23). 

Gardai and emergency services went to a property in the Abbey Court complex in Tralee, where a man, in his 50s, was discovered with what Gardai described as “serious injuries”.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Another man in his 50s was arrested in connection with the incident and is being held under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at Tralee garda station.

The coroner has been informed and the services of the state pathologist and Garda technical bureau requested.

A technical examination of the scene and post-mortem examination will be carried out today. 

An incident room has been established at Tralee garda station.

Gardai have appealed for witnesses, particularly anyone in the vicinity of Abbey Court Apartments and Denny Lane/Street areas between 6.30pm and 7pm on Sunday, to come forward. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact Tralee garda station on (066) 710 2300 or the Garda confidential line on 1800 666 111.

Local News

