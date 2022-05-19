Search

19 May 2022

Covid deaths fall to 60 in weekly update

Covid deaths fall to 60 in weekly update

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

19 May 2022 12:14 PM

Confirmed or suspected coronavirus deaths in Scotland fell to 60 in the week to May 15, according to the latest figures.

National Records of Scotland (NRS) data shows that as of Sunday, 14,699 deaths in total have been registered where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate.

In the week of May 9 to 15, there were 60 deaths registered that mentioned Covid on the death certificate, 27 fewer than the previous week.

The NRS figures show that 46 of the deaths were of people aged 75 or older, seven were aged 65 to 74, and seven were under 65.

Forty-four of the deaths occurred in hospitals, nine in care homes, and seven at home or a non-institutional setting.

Of those who died, 21 were female and 39 were male.

The statistics differ from the lab-confirmed coronavirus deaths issued twice a week by Public Health Scotland because the NRS figures include suspected or probable cases of Covid.

The age standardised death rate for deaths involving Covid-19 was lower in April 2022 (112 per 100,000) compared to March 2022 (147 per 100,000).

Throughout the pandemic, the highest rate was 585 deaths per 100,000 people in April 2020.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media